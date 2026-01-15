Indian Army stands as steadfast shield of nation: Mallikarjun Kharge
In reverence and gratitude, we bow to our brave soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and their families on Indian Army Day, says Congress chief
Marking Army Day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday paid a heartfelt tribute to the Indian Army, hailing it as the nation’s unwavering shield and a symbol of courage, sacrifice and selfless service.
Army Day commemorates the historic moment in 1949 when general K.M. Cariappa — who would later be conferred the rank of Field Marshal — assumed charge as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army, succeeding his British predecessor.
“In reverence and gratitude, we bow to our brave soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and their families on Indian Army Day,” Kharge said in a statement, honouring the men and women who stand guard over the nation.
He described the Indian Army as the steadfast sentinel of India’s sovereignty, protecting the country’s borders across some of the world’s most formidable terrains, reinforcing stability during internal security challenges, and offering unflinching support during times of natural calamity.
“We remain forever indebted to your indomitable courage, exemplary professionalism and the spirit of selfless sacrifice that keeps India secure,” the Congress chief said.
Echoing the sentiment, the Congress party, in a post on its official X account, saluted the bravery, discipline and supreme sacrifice of soldiers who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.
“The Indian Army stands as the strongest shield of our nation. We remain deeply grateful for their unwavering service and commitment to India. Jai Hind,” the post said.
With PTI inputs
