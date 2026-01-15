Indian Army stands as steadfast shield of nation: Mallikarjun Kharge

Marking Army Day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday paid a heartfelt tribute to the Indian Army, hailing it as the nation’s unwavering shield and a symbol of courage, sacrifice and selfless service.

Army Day commemorates the historic moment in 1949 when general K.M. Cariappa — who would later be conferred the rank of Field Marshal — assumed charge as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army, succeeding his British predecessor.

“In reverence and gratitude, we bow to our brave soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and their families on Indian Army Day,” Kharge said in a statement, honouring the men and women who stand guard over the nation.