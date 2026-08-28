India’s democratic institutions have been ‘captured’, says Sam Pitroda
Pitroda contrasts current governance with Manmohan Singh era and calls for greater consultation and accountability
Senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda has alleged that India’s democratic institutions have been “captured”, questioning the independence of the judiciary and the Election Commission.
In an interview with IANS, Pitroda also accused the government of using investigative agencies to target critics and exerting influence over universities, civil society and the media.
“So, I think institutions have been captured,” Pitroda said when asked whether he considered the judiciary and Election Commission independent.
Referring specifically to the poll body, he said its recent record had raised questions about its autonomy, although the extent of any political influence could be debated.
“You think Election Commission is independent in India? I don't think so,” he said. “Now we can argue about the degree of it.”
Pitroda contrasted the present situation with the tenure of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. He said he was not aware of the Prime Minister’s Office pressuring constitutional authorities during the Congress-led government.
“I don't think during Manmohan Singh time, at least I know, there was any pressure from Prime Minister's Office to anybody. That's not the way Manmohan Singh operated,” he said.
Pitroda claimed Singh would neither attempt to influence the Chief Justice nor deploy the Enforcement Directorate against political opponents.
Asked whether political interference might also have occurred during the previous Congress government, Pitroda acknowledged that it was possible but argued that the scale of such influence was important.
“Possible. I don't know. It's possible, but it's the degree of it,” he said.
Pitroda also alleged that appointing people aligned with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as vice-chancellors had undermined the independence of higher education institutions.
“We have put vice-chancellors who are RSS people. I mean, that means you're interfering with education, higher education,” he said.
He further claimed that the space available to civil society, independent journalism and government critics had diminished. Those speaking against the government faced harassment and action by investigating agencies, he alleged.
Pitroda questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence from regular press conferences, arguing that elected leaders had a responsibility to engage directly with citizens and answer questions about their performance.
“How come Prime Minister of India does not have press conference?” he asked, adding that public dialogue should include an acknowledgement of achievements, failures and areas requiring improvement.
According to Pitroda, democratic governance depends on collaboration, communication, consultation and compromise. He said India was instead moving towards an increasingly centralised system.
“Today, it is command and control. And that is a problem with democracy,” he said.
“Democracy is all about consensus building. Democracy is about give and take. Democracy is not about my way or highway. Democracy is not about fear.”
Pitroda said the growing use of authoritarian methods was part of a wider global trend rather than a development confined to India. He cited the United States, Hungary, China and Russia as examples of countries where governments were increasingly asserting state power and control.
“World over, there is a tendency for authoritarian regime to show their power,” he said.
The government, Election Commission and other institutions named by Pitroda were not quoted responding to his allegations.
With IANS inputs