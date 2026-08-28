India’s democratic institutions have been ‘captured’, says Sam Pitroda

Senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda has alleged that India’s democratic institutions have been “captured”, questioning the independence of the judiciary and the Election Commission.

In an interview with IANS, Pitroda also accused the government of using investigative agencies to target critics and exerting influence over universities, civil society and the media.

“So, I think institutions have been captured,” Pitroda said when asked whether he considered the judiciary and Election Commission independent.

Referring specifically to the poll body, he said its recent record had raised questions about its autonomy, although the extent of any political influence could be debated.

“You think Election Commission is independent in India? I don't think so,” he said. “Now we can argue about the degree of it.”

Pitroda contrasted the present situation with the tenure of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. He said he was not aware of the Prime Minister’s Office pressuring constitutional authorities during the Congress-led government.

“I don't think during Manmohan Singh time, at least I know, there was any pressure from Prime Minister's Office to anybody. That's not the way Manmohan Singh operated,” he said.

Pitroda claimed Singh would neither attempt to influence the Chief Justice nor deploy the Enforcement Directorate against political opponents.

Asked whether political interference might also have occurred during the previous Congress government, Pitroda acknowledged that it was possible but argued that the scale of such influence was important.

“Possible. I don't know. It's possible, but it's the degree of it,” he said.