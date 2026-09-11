India’s education system failing young generation: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said India’s education system was failing the very generation it was meant to uplift, and called on students, parents and teachers to share why they had lost faith in it.

Rahul Gandhi said reforming the education system must begin by listening to those who experience its shortcomings every day.

“India’s education system is failing the very generation it was meant to lift. Paper leaks. Crushing fees. Decaying infrastructure. Millions of young Indians work honestly, and the system still lets them down,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

He urged students, parents and teachers to share their experiences, evidence and suggestions through an online platform, saying their voices were essential to understanding the problems within the system.