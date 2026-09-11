India’s education system failing young generation: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader says reforming the education system must begin by listening to those who experience its shortcomings every day
Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said India’s education system was failing the very generation it was meant to uplift, and called on students, parents and teachers to share why they had lost faith in it.
Rahul Gandhi said reforming the education system must begin by listening to those who experience its shortcomings every day.
“India’s education system is failing the very generation it was meant to lift. Paper leaks. Crushing fees. Decaying infrastructure. Millions of young Indians work honestly, and the system still lets them down,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.
He urged students, parents and teachers to share their experiences, evidence and suggestions through an online platform, saying their voices were essential to understanding the problems within the system.
“Fixing it begins with listening to those who experience its failures every day,” Rahul Gandhi said, asking students, parents and teachers why they had lost hope in the education system. “Together, we will bring hope back,” he added.
Rahul Gandhi’s remarks come ahead of the fifth edition of his ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ initiative, which is scheduled to be held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on 19 September.
The Congress leader has maintained that listening to students across the country is crucial to bringing about meaningful changes in the education system.
So far, Rahul Gandhi has held four editions of ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj and Pune. The most recent event, held in Pune on 22 August, focused on girl students.
Through the initiative, Rahul Gandhi has sought to highlight concerns raised by students over issues including examination irregularities, education costs and infrastructure, while inviting them to share their experiences and suggestions for reform.
With PTI inputs