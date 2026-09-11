Congress condemns US ‘Mr Singh’ deportation post, questions Modi govt’s silence

The Congress on Friday condemned a controversial social media campaign by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) asking “Mr Singh” to self-deport, describing it as an insult to Indians and questioning the Modi government’s failure to issue a strong public rebuttal.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the advertisement promoted a racial stereotype and targeted a surname shared by millions of Sikhs and other Indians.

The DHS had posted AI-generated imagery on X as part of its campaign against unlicensed commercial drivers. It featured a brown-bearded man alongside the message: “Get off our roads, you don’t know how to drive Mr Singh.”

“Modi ji, who has been showcasing his international clout by calling Donald Trump his ‘friend’ and who even coined the slogan ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ among Indian-Americans, is now seeing continuous insults against Indians and people of Indian origin under his administration,” Ramesh said in a Hindi-language post on X.

He said the Indian government appeared to be acting as a “silent partner” despite the offensive nature of the material published by an official US government account.

“An extremely offensive poster targeting ‘Mr Singh’ was issued from the official handle of the US Department of Homeland Security, in which a turbaned Indian was threatened with lines like ‘Get off our roads’ and ‘Self-deport or find out’,” Ramesh said.