India-US deal against country’s honour, sovereignty: Congress

Under the terms of the agreement, Shrinate said, India committed to near-zero tariffs on American products, pledged to import nearly $500 billion worth of goods from the US over five years, and agreed to halt purchases of cheaper Russian crude. She warned that these conditions risk pushing Indian farmers to the brink, exposing domestic agriculture to an influx of foreign products while simultaneously threatening India’s energy and data security.

“By promising to forego inexpensive Russian crude, a deliberate attempt has been made to render India reliant on costlier imports, fueling inflation and burdening ordinary citizens,” Shrinate said. “Meanwhile, clauses involving the transfer of sensitive data to the US pose a grave danger to India’s digital sovereignty.”

Digvijaya Singh also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent on what he called the “anti-farmer” agreement, while highlighting tensions on the domestic political front. The senior Congress leader condemned attacks on Congress offices by members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Madhya Pradesh during protests over the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

“The BJP’s youth wing pelted stones at Congress offices,” Singh alleged. “Yet cases are being filed against our workers. Is this justice? While peaceful protest is a democratic right, violence is unacceptable—and I oppose it in the strongest terms.”

Earlier, PM Modi had lambasted the Congress for allegedly turning an international event hosted in India into a stage for “gandi aur nangi (dirty and shameless)” politics, condemning the ‘shirtless’ protest staged by Indian Youth Congress workers. Despite Modi’s remarks, clashes continued in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, where BJYM protests outside Congress offices sparked violent encounters with rival party cadres.

In sum, the Congress has positioned itself as a fierce critic of the deal, portraying it as an imposition on India’s sovereignty, a threat to farmers, and a gamble with the nation’s economic and digital future.

