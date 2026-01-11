Indore water contamination deaths fallout of urban planning failure: Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Sunday called the recent deaths in Indore due to contaminated water a “fatal outcome of the failure of urban planning” and stressed the need for accountability to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, said in a statement to the media that unless sewage and drinking water lines running through the city are completely separated, similar incidents would continue to recur.

Seven people have died in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area following a diarrhoea outbreak linked to contaminated water, according to the health department, while local residents claim the toll is 17. The Indore district collector has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for 18 affected families.

“This tragedy is the result of a system where negligence and corruption in sewage management contaminated clean water lines,” Singh said. “Lives lost to contaminated water can neither be restored nor can compensation ease the grief of families. But accountability can prevent recurrence.”