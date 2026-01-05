Indore water deaths: Ujjain SDM suspended for order censuring Vijayvargiya's ‘ghanta’ remark
Officer reportedly cited for negligence after law-and-order notice echoes Congress protest call, makes allegedly unverified claims
An order issued by a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Madhya Pradesh that appeared to be sharply critical of state urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has led to the officer’s suspension, after authorities said the document was procedurally flawed, factually incorrect and inappropriate for an official communication.
According to reporting by the Indian Express, Ujjain SDM Anand Malviya was suspended after he issued a law-and-order directive that referred to controversial remarks made by Vijayvargiya in the aftermath of deaths linked to water contamination in Indore, describing the comments as “inhuman” and “a symbol of authoritarian behaviour”.
Malviya’s order had been issued in connection with Congress protests planned over the Indore water contamination case. However, the language used in the notice apparently went beyond routine administrative directions.
The order alleged that the deaths were caused after people consumed “contaminated and dirty water supplied by the BJP-run municipal corporation” in Indore. “In Indore, due to consumption of contaminated and dirty water supplied by the BJP-run municipal corporation, 14 people have died and 2,800 persons are undergoing treatment,” the notice stated, as reported by the Indian Express.
Referring to Vijayvargiya’s remarks on the crisis — in which he used the word “ghanta” (nonsense) while responding to a question posed by NDTV reporter Anurag Dwary — the order termed the comment “highly objectionable” and described its use on such a sensitive issue as reflecting “inhuman and authoritarian behaviour”.
Quoting a reported protest call by the state Congress leadership, the notice added: “On this sensitive issue, the objectionable remark made by a state government minister, the use of the word ‘ghanta’ is a sign of inhuman and authoritarian behaviour. The [Congress] State President… Jitu Patwari ji, has taken a decision that in protest against this incident, BJP MPs and MLAs will be gheraoed.”
Soon after the order surfaced, the divisional commissioner of Ujjain division placed Malviya under suspension, citing “serious negligence and irregularity” in the discharge of official duties while handling a highly sensitive matter.
The suspension order, issued on Monday, 5 January, stated that based on information received on 3 January regarding a proposed protest, an official order had been released without proper verification. The commissioner’s office noted that the document contained incorrect figures and unverified assertions.
When contacted by The Indian Express, Malviya said portions of the order appeared to have been lifted verbatim from a Congress WhatsApp message calling for the protest.
“The order contains portions lifted from a WhatsApp group of the Congress party calling for a protest; the reader had lifted the portions. The health data mentioned was also from official sources, but after the errors were noticed, I rescinded the order and issued a fresh one. But someone made the old order viral,” he said.
The suspension followed a proposal sent by the Dewas collector’s office on 4 January, which flagged the earlier order as both procedurally improper and factually inaccurate. The proposal said the document had been issued “without examination” and on an “extremely sensitive and serious issue”.
“This reflects grave negligence, indifference, and irregularity in the discharge of official duties,” the commissioner’s order stated.
The act, the commissioner held, amounted to misconduct under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965. Citing Rule 9 of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966, the order placed Malviya under suspension with immediate effect.
During the suspension period, Malviya’s headquarters have been fixed at the office of the commissioner, Ujjain division. He will be entitled to a subsistence allowance in accordance with service rules, the IE report stated.
