Indore water deaths: Ujjain SDM suspended for order censuring Vijayvargiya's ‘ghanta’ remark

An order issued by a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Madhya Pradesh that appeared to be sharply critical of state urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has led to the officer’s suspension, after authorities said the document was procedurally flawed, factually incorrect and inappropriate for an official communication.

According to reporting by the Indian Express, Ujjain SDM Anand Malviya was suspended after he issued a law-and-order directive that referred to controversial remarks made by Vijayvargiya in the aftermath of deaths linked to water contamination in Indore, describing the comments as “inhuman” and “a symbol of authoritarian behaviour”.

Malviya’s order had been issued in connection with Congress protests planned over the Indore water contamination case. However, the language used in the notice apparently went beyond routine administrative directions.

The order alleged that the deaths were caused after people consumed “contaminated and dirty water supplied by the BJP-run municipal corporation” in Indore. “In Indore, due to consumption of contaminated and dirty water supplied by the BJP-run municipal corporation, 14 people have died and 2,800 persons are undergoing treatment,” the notice stated, as reported by the Indian Express.

Referring to Vijayvargiya’s remarks on the crisis — in which he used the word “ghanta” (nonsense) while responding to a question posed by NDTV reporter Anurag Dwary — the order termed the comment “highly objectionable” and described its use on such a sensitive issue as reflecting “inhuman and authoritarian behaviour”.

Quoting a reported protest call by the state Congress leadership, the notice added: “On this sensitive issue, the objectionable remark made by a state government minister, the use of the word ‘ghanta’ is a sign of inhuman and authoritarian behaviour. The [Congress] State President… Jitu Patwari ji, has taken a decision that in protest against this incident, BJP MPs and MLAs will be gheraoed.”