Infighting erupts in Trinamool following announcement of candidate list

Tensions ripple through the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as the announcement of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections has ignited factional flames in multiple constituencies. Since Tuesday night, East Burdwan and northern Bengal have become theatres of internal discord, exposing simmering resentments and deep-seated grievances within the party ranks.

In the Khandaghosh constituency, the naming of Nabina Bag as the party’s candidate has stirred a storm of dissent. A cohort of senior leaders and party workers, feeling sidelined despite years of unwavering loyalty, issued a stern warning: unless Bag is replaced, several stalwarts — including the Block President and multiple Zonal Presidents — would resign from their posts and abstain from election campaigning. “We will not accept Nabina Bag as the Trinamool candidate for Khandaghosh,” declared the aggrieved leaders, their words carrying the weight of decades of service.

They lamented the marginalisation of those who had endured imprisonment, long absences from home, and countless personal sacrifices in the party’s name, only to see their loyalty overlooked.