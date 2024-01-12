Instead of Imphal, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to begin from Thoubal

The Congress party announced on Friday that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by party MP Rahul Gandhi, will commence from a private ground in Manipur's Thoubal district on 14 January, instead of the initially planned location in the state capital Imphal.

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra Singh said though they had requested permission to launch the yatra from the Hapta Kangjeibung ground in Imphal, the state government had granted approval with certain conditions, compelling the party to shift the venue approximately 34 km away at the last minute.

"We had proposed to the state government on 2 January that Hapta Kangjeibung public ground in Imphal be allowed to flag off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. We had also announced that the yatra would start from Imphal and culminate in Mumbai," he stated.

Despite a meeting with chief minister N. Biren Singh on 10 January, where state Congress leaders were informed that permission would not be granted, a subsequent order issued that night allowed the Hapta Kangjeibung ground to be used, with a restricted number of participants.