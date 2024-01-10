Manipur govt denies permission for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress says 'unfortunate'

The BJP-led Manipur government has denied permission for Rahul Gandhi’s 66-day Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra citing the current security situation in the state. Reacting to the refusal, the Congress said the yatra will kick off from Imphal as per schedule.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, party general-secretary K.C. Venugopal said there is tremendous energy on the ground for the yatra.

"Various states are fully prepared to make the yatra a success. This yatra is going to be a historic event. It is not a political yatra but an endeavour to seek justice for the people of this country," said Venugopal.

Speaking to media in Imphal, Manipur Congress chief K. Megachandra said, "We met chief minister N. Biren Singh and sought permission for the venue of Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district, from where the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to be flagged off. However, the chief minister has declined to allow the same."

The state Congress party had officially submitted an application on 2 January, seeking permission to commence the rally on 14 January from Hatta Kangjeibung ground.