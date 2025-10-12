Oppn, media decry ban on women journalists from Afghan FM presser

The controversy broke out after the Friday presser at the Afghan embassy in New Delhi, attended only by a handful of male reporters. Muttaqi, who met external affairs minister S. Jaishankar earlier that day, was accompanied by Taliban officials who reportedly made the decision to exclude women journalists. Officials familiar with the matter said the Indian side had suggested including women reporters, but the proposal was not accepted.

Opposition leaders launched sharp attacks on the Modi government over its silence on the issue.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of weakness, saying, “When you allow the exclusion of women journalists from a public forum, you are telling every woman in India that you are too weak to stand up for them. Your silence exposes the emptiness of your slogans on Nari Shakti.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed the sentiment, asking Modi to “clarify his position” on the matter. “If your recognition of women’s rights isn’t just convenient posturing from one election to another, how has this insult to some of India’s most competent women been allowed in our country?” she posted on X.