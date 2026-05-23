Invisible weapons secretly carrying out dangerous attack on country: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party chief calls for scrutiny of properties, donations and funding linked to BJP associates
In an apparent swipe at the BJP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that some “invisible weapons” operating within the country were carrying out a dangerous assault on society and communal harmony.
In a post on social media platform X, Yadav claimed that legal experts were calling for scrutiny of the legality of properties linked to BJP leaders and their associates, including houses, shops, offices and other establishments.
He said there should also be an accounting of the various donations and funds allegedly collected “from all over the place” in the name of construction activities, events and disaster relief by the BJP and its associates, along with a proper audit.
“And yes, the public is also asking that the legal aspect of this be explained: in whose name do these ‘unregistered’ people take land and carry out their constructions, and how are these properties not benami?” Yadav said.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also questioned whether constructions associated with “BJP associates involved in secret activities” should be described as offices or as “dens”.
Drawing a distinction between conventional and covert threats, Yadav said that while real weapons require licences, there were also “invisible weapons” inflicting serious internal damage on the nation and undermining social harmony.
Without directly naming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the SP leader questioned the finances and activities of what he called “sangi-saathi” or associates.
“Who bears the expenses of these ‘sangi-saathi’ illegal associates? Why do these so-called swadeshi sangi-saathi go on foreign trips? Since the colonial era, whose puppets have these ‘sangi-saathi’ been? Why has the history of these ‘sangi-saathi’ been that of spying? Why do these ‘sangi-saathi’ spoil social harmony?” he asked in his post.
“Lawyers are also asking: now, under what new conspiracy are these ‘sangi-saathi’ getting lathis swung at the ‘dignity of the mind’?” Yadav added.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines