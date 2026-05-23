Invisible weapons secretly carrying out dangerous attack on country: Akhilesh

In an apparent swipe at the BJP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that some “invisible weapons” operating within the country were carrying out a dangerous assault on society and communal harmony.

In a post on social media platform X, Yadav claimed that legal experts were calling for scrutiny of the legality of properties linked to BJP leaders and their associates, including houses, shops, offices and other establishments.

He said there should also be an accounting of the various donations and funds allegedly collected “from all over the place” in the name of construction activities, events and disaster relief by the BJP and its associates, along with a proper audit.

“And yes, the public is also asking that the legal aspect of this be explained: in whose name do these ‘unregistered’ people take land and carry out their constructions, and how are these properties not benami?” Yadav said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also questioned whether constructions associated with “BJP associates involved in secret activities” should be described as offices or as “dens”.