‘Pakistan’s rise exposes India’s diplomatic failure’: Rahul targets ‘dapper‘ Jaishankar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday mounted a scathing attack on the Centre over reports of Pakistan being considered a mediator in efforts to end the West Asia conflict, calling it a “most damning indictment” of India’s foreign policy.

In a strongly worded social media post, Gandhi targeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, saying, “The dapper and long-experienced External Affairs Minister is doing his best to cover up India’s extreme embarrassment and the setback to its regional diplomacy from Pakistan’s emergence as a mediator and facilitator of talks to end the current war in West Asia.”

‘Atrocious’ that Pakistan considered mediator

Gandhi described Pakistan’s reported role as unacceptable, stating, “It is truly atrocious that Pakistan is being considered fit for the role.”

He went on to list allegations against Pakistan, saying it is a country whose state has “orchestrated terrorism in India and other countries for over four decades,” “given sanctuary to Osama bin Laden and other dreaded global terrorists for decades,” and “egregiously broken nuclear non-proliferation laws… The role of the AQ Khan network has been well documented.”

He also accused Pakistan of having “mercilessly bombed hospitals and civilian facilities in Afghanistan and waged war against its own citizens and religious minorities.”