Is Ajit Pawar’s family under pressure?

Fresh questions are being raised in Maharashtra’s political circles about whether the family of late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is under pressure, after his son Jay Pawar abruptly cancelled a press conference where he was expected to address the controversial plane crash that killed the senior leader.

The crash, which occurred on 28 January in Baramati, has already triggered suspicion and political controversy, with Pawar’s nephew Rohit Pawar and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) MLA Amol Mitkari publicly questioning the investigation and alleging inconsistencies in the official probe.

Jay Pawar’s sudden withdrawal from the planned press conference on Monday has now added another layer of intrigue. The younger Pawar had recently shared a video on social media allegedly showing Rohit Singh — the son of VSR company owner V.K. Singh and one of the pilots — asleep in the cockpit during a flight. Posting the clip online, Jay Pawar demanded a thorough investigation.

Since his father’s death, he has also been sharing emotional posts on social media. Against this backdrop, many who have been calling for an impartial probe expected Jay Pawar to follow Rohit Pawar and Mitkari in publicly raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Instead, the press conference he had announced in Mumbai was cancelled without explanation — fuelling speculation that the Pawar family may be facing pressure to avoid escalating the issue.