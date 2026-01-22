‘Is CM so helpless he can’t speak against a minister?' Bombay HC raps Maha govt
Court questions rule of law as minister’s son remains absconding in Mahad violence case; govt assures surrender
In a sharp rebuke to the Maharashtra government, the Bombay High Court on Thursday questioned whether the rule of law prevailed in the state and asked if the Chief Minister was “so helpless” that he could not speak out against a minister whose son has been absconding after being named in a criminal case.
Justice Madhav Jamdar made the scathing observations while hearing a pre-arrest bail plea filed by Vikas Gogawale, son of Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale, who has been named as an accused in a case related to violent clashes during the Mahad Municipal Council elections in Raigad district.
“Is the state’s chief minister so helpless that he does not say anything against even one minister? Ministers’ children commit crimes and roam freely. They remain in touch with their parents, but the police cannot find them,” Justice Jamdar remarked, questioning whether law and order and the rule of law existed in Maharashtra.
Vikas Gogawale approached the High Court after a sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail application. Despite being named as an accused, he continues to remain absconding, the court noted.
The judge said the situation raised serious concerns about the functioning of the police and the administration. “There might be pressure on you (the police), not on the court,” Justice Jamdar observed, warning that the court would be compelled to pass appropriate orders if the accused was not apprehended.
Following the court’s strong observations, Advocate General Milind Sathe, appearing for the state, assured the Bench that minister Bharat Gogawale would personally speak to his son and ensure that he surrendered before the police.
“Ask him to surrender before the hearing tomorrow,” the court directed, recording the assurance given on behalf of the government.
The case arises from clashes that broke out on 2 December during civic elections in Mahad between supporters of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Both Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are deputy chief ministers in the BJP-led state government.
Following the violence, both sides lodged complaints against each other, and cross-FIRs were registered by the police. Vikas Gogawale, his cousin Mahesh Gogawale and their supporters have been named as accused in one of the FIRs.
Another FIR in the case names Shreeyansh Jagtap, son of former MLA Manik Jagtap and an NCP leader. The High Court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest to Shreeyansh Jagtap.
The matter will be taken up again after the court’s direction that Vikas Gogawale surrender before the police, as the Bench continues to examine concerns over accountability and equal application of the law.
