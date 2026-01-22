‘Is CM so helpless he can’t speak against a minister?' Bombay HC raps Maha govt

In a sharp rebuke to the Maharashtra government, the Bombay High Court on Thursday questioned whether the rule of law prevailed in the state and asked if the Chief Minister was “so helpless” that he could not speak out against a minister whose son has been absconding after being named in a criminal case.

Justice Madhav Jamdar made the scathing observations while hearing a pre-arrest bail plea filed by Vikas Gogawale, son of Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale, who has been named as an accused in a case related to violent clashes during the Mahad Municipal Council elections in Raigad district.

“Is the state’s chief minister so helpless that he does not say anything against even one minister? Ministers’ children commit crimes and roam freely. They remain in touch with their parents, but the police cannot find them,” Justice Jamdar remarked, questioning whether law and order and the rule of law existed in Maharashtra.

Vikas Gogawale approached the High Court after a sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail application. Despite being named as an accused, he continues to remain absconding, the court noted.