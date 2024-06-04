Is INDIA bloc going to form the next govt? Kharge drops a hint

Is INDIA bloc going to form the next government even if, in its current composition, it is some 40 seats short of the majority mark? When media persons put this question to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, he dropped a big hint that has piqued the curiosity of political observers.

Kharge said the future course of action will be decided by the INDIA alliance partners and “new partners who will join”.

Media reports say the INDIA bloc leaders are in touch with both Janata Dal (U) chief Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu.

With the BJP struggling at 240 seats — over 30 seats short of the single-majority mark — and the INDIA bloc having made huge strides to touch 230 seats in the late trends, the obvious question floating around is, who will form the next government?

Although the BJP has emerged as the largest party, and with its major partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — TDP and JD(U) — just crossing the majority mark of 272, it may be the first choice to be invited to form the government.

However, speculation is rife on whether the NDA will remain intact in case the BJP falls short of a majority on its own. It’s an open secret that almost nobody — not even the majority of senior BJP leaders — like the way M/S Modi and Shah function.