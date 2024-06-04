People telling Modi–Shah "do not like the way country has been run": Rahul Gandhi

“The people have clearly told Messrs Modi and Shah that they (the people) do not like the way this country has been run in the past 10 years, that they do not appreciate the way the Constitution has been attacked,” he added.

The fight in this Lok Sabha election was to save the Constitution and the people of India fought this battle unitedly, he said.

As the results and trends continue to trickle in for the Lok Sabha elections, indicating the likelihood of the Congress winning over 100 seats and the BJP falling short of the majority mark, the Congress held a press conference at its headquarters in New Delhi and thanked the voters.