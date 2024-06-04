People telling Modi–Shah "do not like the way country has been run": Rahul Gandhi
“The people of this country have unanimously and clearly told Narendra Modi that they reject him, and this is the main thing this election has said," Gandhi said
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 4 June, said that the loudest message of the Lok Sabha election results is that the people of India have rejected Narendra Modi, his style of governance and politics.
Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi in the early evening, when trends still showed the BJP falling short of the majority mark, Gandhi said: ," he added.
The people of this country have unanimously and clearly told Narendra Modi that they reject him, that they do not want Mr Narendra Modi and Mr Amit Shah to be involved in the running of the country. And this is the main thing this election has said.
“The people have clearly told Messrs Modi and Shah that they (the people) do not like the way this country has been run in the past 10 years, that they do not appreciate the way the Constitution has been attacked,” he added.
The fight in this Lok Sabha election was to save the Constitution and the people of India fought this battle unitedly, he said.
As the results and trends continue to trickle in for the Lok Sabha elections, indicating the likelihood of the Congress winning over 100 seats and the BJP falling short of the majority mark, the Congress held a press conference at its headquarters in New Delhi and thanked the voters.
When [the Modi government] seized our party’s bank accounts, when they put elected chief ministers behind bars, engineered defections in various parties, at that time I had this in my mind that the people of India will stand up unitedly to save our Constitution.
And I am glad that I have been proven right.
Gandhi continued:
I congratulate the people, our alliance partners and our lionheart party workers who have taken this first step towards saving the Constitution.
Gandhi pointed out that the Congress has given a clear vision to the country—a vision that is “pro-poor and pro-production”. He added:
I would like to admit that the task of saving this Constitution has been accomplished by the poorest people of this country, by the farmers, Dalits and Adivasis.
It was at a time when many people had chosen to remain silent.
He also took a dig at the sinking Adani Group shares in the stock market after the results. “It shows that the people directly link Adani-ji with Narendra Modi-ji. The stock market realises that if Modi sinks, Adani sinks too. Means there is a direct relationship, a relationship of corruption,” Rahul Gandhi said.
