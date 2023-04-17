Jagadish Shettar's exit: BJP in damage control mode, Nadda to rush to K'taka

In wake of the former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar's exit, the BJP has jumped into damage control mode and sources said that national President J.P. Nadda is rushing to his hometown Hubballi.

With the Congress projecting the development of Shettar being denied the ticket as an insult to the Lingayat community, the ruling BJP is trying to control the damage from his exit.

Sources said that Nadda is reaching Hubballi on April 18 and will take part in two important programmes which will be held in Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency. Shettar is contesting from this constituency as a Congress candidate this time.