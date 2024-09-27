Jagan cancels Tirumala visit amid demands for faith declaration

YSRCP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has cancelled his planned trip to the Tirupati Lord Venkateshwara Temple, sources close to him said on Friday.

His much hyped Tirumala tour was announced as part of the YSRCP's call for prayers in temples to atone for TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's 'sin' committed thanks to his allegations about the quality of Tirupati laddus offered as prasadam to devotees worldwide.

Sources close to Reddy confirmed that his visit to the hill shrine has been cancelled, but did not immediately divulge the reason behind the decision that came just a couple of hours before he was supposed to depart for the temple town.

The cancellation of Reddy's visit came amid demands by NDA allies in Andhra Pradesh that he should "declare his faith" before entering the temple.

At a press conference, Reddy — born into a Christian family — said everyone in the country knows his religion and he has visited Tirumala temple several times even before becoming the CM.