Tirupati laddus row: Seven questions that need answers

The controversy over ingredients such as 'beef tallow' and 'lard' instead of ghee in laddu prasadam offered at Andhra Pradesh's famed Tirumala Venkateswara (Tirupati) temple has raised hackles, certainly. However, it has also raised certain questions.

Yes, chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s accusations of his predecessor regime's alleged collusion in allowing 'impure' ingredients in the Tirupati prasadam came with a purported lab report — three months after Naidu took office. His claims surfaced on 18 September, pointing fingers at the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government for allegedly 'contaminating' the highly in-demand prasadam.

Samples of this prasadam were sent all the way off to a livestock lab in BJP-ruled Gujarat because, apparently, similar labs could not be found closer to home. The samples were received on 9 July, and the report, supposedly mentioning lard, beef tallow, and fish oil, was dated 16 July.

Convenient that this revelation only emerged in September, with Assembly elections due in three states and Union Territories — Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra and Haryana — this month and next.

Strangely enough, there has been no official confirmation from either the Andhra Pradesh government or the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) about these shocking findings. Amidst all the noise about purity and impurity, let’s consider seven crucial questions:

1) Why send samples to a Gujarat lab when TTD claims that it has had a swanky laboratory for testing prasadam since 2016?

2) Is TTD’s lab even operational and if not, why? And where are the reports if any of previous tests of the laddus' quality?