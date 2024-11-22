Jagan gave AP as blank cheque to Adani, made it Adani Pradesh: YS Sharmila

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on Friday accused her estranged brother and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of giving the state as a "blank cheque" to the Adani Group and allegedly turning it into "Adani Pradesh".

Sharmila's comments come in the wake of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani being charged by the US Department of Justice over his role in a years-long scheme to pay USD 250 million in bribes to Indian officials in exchange for favourable solar power contracts, an allegation refuted by the Indian conglomerate.

The erstwhile YSRCP regime is embroiled in the alleged scam with claims that government officials received bribes worth hundreds of crores of rupees from the Adani Group.

"Jagan gave Andhra Pradesh state as a blank cheque to Adani and turned it into Adani Pradesh. He mortgaged the sentiments of Andhra people for a bribe of Rs 1,750 crore," Sharmila alleged, while addressing a press conference.

According to the Congress leader, Jagan's alleged corruption sparked discussions at the global level, bringing "infamy" to the YSR family and an "insult" to the southern state.