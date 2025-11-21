Dhankhar breaks four-month silence, signals he never really left the fold

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden mid-term resignation as vice-president in July left the political class puzzled, not least because the announcement came hours before the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Four months later, his first public appearance has added intrigue rather than clarity. If anyone expected Dhankhar to explain why he walked away from the country’s second-highest constitutional office, he chose instead to remind them where his ideological sympathies continue to lie.

On Friday, 21 November, Dhankhar resurfaced at the launch of an RSS-linked book — Hum Aur Yeh Vishwa — written by senior Sangh functionary Manmohan Vaidya. In a hall filled with RSS leaders, spiritual heads and influential media figures, the former vice-president delivered a speech that left little doubt about his continued alignment with the ruling party’s ideological framework.

The symbolism of the venue was unmistakable. Dhankhar could have chosen a neutral think tank, an academic platform, or even a simple press interaction for his re-emergence. Instead, he reappeared in the heart of the Sangh’s intellectual ecosystem, praising the organisation’s philosophy and framing India’s future in terms that closely echo the BJP-RSS worldview. For a man who resigned citing health reasons and then disappeared from public life for months, the political messaging could not have been clearer.

In his remarks, Dhankhar spoke at length about civilisational confidence, cultural rootedness and the need for a nation to draw strength from its heritage. He endorsed the book’s articulation of India as a country shaped by thousands of years of accumulated wisdom, capable of guiding a world facing “unprecedented” geopolitical and environmental upheavals.