Ramesh blasts Modi govt over ‘11 years of misrule’, cites job losses, inequality
Congress leader paints a picture of a nation weighed down by rising prices, shrinking opportunities, and deepening inequality
In a sharp critique of the Centre, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday, 6 November, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of plunging the nation into a spiral of economic distress and social despair, saying that “every section of society has been hit from all sides” during the BJP’s 11-year rule.
“Students, youth, farmers, laborers, workers, shopkeepers, employees, traders — not a single section is happy with this government,” Ramesh said, painting a picture of a nation weighed down by rising prices, shrinking opportunities, and deepening inequality.
He noted that inflation had “skyrocketed”, the rupee had “lost its sheen”, and the gulf between the rich and the poor had widened dangerously — making life increasingly difficult for the poor and the middle class alike. “In such a situation, unemployment has become a matter of grave concern,” he said.
Citing the latest data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), Ramesh said India’s unemployment rate had climbed to 7.5 per cent in October 2025 — the highest in the past six months. “Lakhs of people have lost jobs across several sectors, including construction and IT-banking. More than 90 lakh people have been rendered jobless in the construction industry alone, while 25 lakh salaried positions have vanished,” he said.
Ramesh lamented that such “frightening figures” had become routine over the years, yet the government seemed unmoved. “It appears that Modi ji has no concern for the youth of this country. He remains in constant election mode — crafting new slogans and speeches — instead of addressing the real issues that haunt the nation’s young generation,” the Congress leader said.
Framing his remarks in a tone of both urgency and reproach, Ramesh added that the government’s obsession with political theatrics had come at the expense of governance. “The time has come,” he said, “for the people to ask why those in power continue to campaign even as the nation gasps under the weight of unemployment and inequality.”
