Ramesh blasts Modi govt over ‘11 years of misrule’, cites job losses, inequality

In a sharp critique of the Centre, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday, 6 November, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of plunging the nation into a spiral of economic distress and social despair, saying that “every section of society has been hit from all sides” during the BJP’s 11-year rule.

“Students, youth, farmers, laborers, workers, shopkeepers, employees, traders — not a single section is happy with this government,” Ramesh said, painting a picture of a nation weighed down by rising prices, shrinking opportunities, and deepening inequality.

He noted that inflation had “skyrocketed”, the rupee had “lost its sheen”, and the gulf between the rich and the poor had widened dangerously — making life increasingly difficult for the poor and the middle class alike. “In such a situation, unemployment has become a matter of grave concern,” he said.