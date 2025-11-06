Mallikarjun Kharge urges Bihar voters to teach ‘opportunistic rulers’ a lesson

Kharge said the Congress wanted to build a Bihar where young people could find jobs and not be forced to migrate for work. He added that every community — Dalits, Adivasis, backward and extremely backward classes, minorities, and the economically weaker sections — should have equal rights and opportunities.

“The people of Bihar must not let this opportunity slip away. Especially the youth voting for the first time should come forward and vote for change,” he said.

Priyanka Gandhi also urged people to vote in large numbers. “My dear brothers, sisters, mothers, and youth of Bihar — today is the day to decide your future with your own hands. Come out and take part in this great festival of democracy,” she said in her message.

“Vote for jobs, education, healthcare, a bright future for Bihar, and to protect democracy and the Constitution,” she added.

Polling began at 7 am for 121 Assembly seats in the first phase of the Bihar elections and will continue till 5 pm. Around 3.75 crore voters are expected to decide the fate of 1,314 candidates, including key leaders such as Tejashwi Yadav of the INDIA bloc and deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP.

With PTI inputs