Ramesh deplores NITI Aayog’s call to pause sulphur reduction at power plants

Congress leader and former Union environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Friday, 1 November, said sulphur dioxide emissions from power plants contributed significantly to air pollution and any argument suggesting that such emissions were of no concern to public health in India was ridiculous.

His remarks came over a media report, which claimed the NITI Aayog had proposed halting the fitting of equipment to cut sulphur emissions at coal-fired power plants.

However, there was no official word from the NITI Aayog.