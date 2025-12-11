Ramesh gives Maniben Patel’s diary pages to Rajnath, rebuts Nehru–Babri claim

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday handed defence minister Rajnath Singh what he described as the original Gujarati diary entries of Vallabhbhai Patel’s daughter, Maniben Patel, challenging the minister’s recent remarks on Jawaharlal Nehru and the Babri Masjid.

Meeting Singh outside Parliament’s Makar Dwar, Ramesh gave him photocopies of the Gujarati text along with a Hindi translation, insisting that the entries contain no reference to Nehru proposing public funds for the construction of the mosque.

Congress leader Supriya Srinate posted a clip on X, and said that a visibly annoyed Singh replied that he could not read Gujarati and noted that the BJP already possessed an English version.

The exchange follows a political row triggered by Singh’s speech in Vadodara last week, in which he claimed Nehru had suggested state expenditure for building the Babri Masjid but was stopped by Sardar Patel.