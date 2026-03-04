Ramesh likens Parl. to N Korea’s assembly, criticises BJP MPs’ Modi praise

The seasoned parliamentarian did not confine his critique to theatrics alone. Ramesh attacked what he described as Modi’s centralised grip over India’s governance, saying, “Today, it’s a one-man show. It’s a one-man band. It’s the PM’s foreign policy, it’s the PM’s budget. Everything is the PM.” Highlighting his own parliamentary diligence, he noted that he is “the first to arrive and the last to leave,” observing the proceedings in earnest while witnessing the hyper-partisan displays from the treasury benches.

Turning to foreign policy, Ramesh launched a blistering attack on India’s posture in West Asia, particularly following the 2023 attacks by Hamas in Israel and subsequent US-Israeli operations in Gaza and Iran. He lamented, “It is very clear that the Modi government is totally allied with Israel. It is afraid of Trump. It has embraced Israel. It is very unfortunate.” While condemning the attacks by Hamas on 7 October 2023, as “absolutely unacceptable,” he simultaneously criticised India’s uncritical support for Israel, accusing the government of abandoning India’s longstanding moral positions.

Ramesh recalled India’s principled stand on Palestine, noting that India was among the first nations to recognise the Palestinian state on November 18, 1988. “Look at what we are doing now. In this regard, India has demonstrated moral cowardice,” he said, underlining a perceived erosion of India’s strategic autonomy. He added that India’s foreign policy has shifted from principled diplomacy to what he termed “huggomacy” — a strategy of personal warmth and proximity, rather than independent policy-making.

The senior Congress leader further criticised the Modi government for outsourcing major announcements to foreign capitals rather than Delhi. “The first word about Operation Sindoor being halted came from Washington. The first announcements of trade deals or halting Russian oil came from Washington. Why can’t we take our people into confidence?” he asked rhetorically, underscoring a loss of sovereign decision-making.

Ramesh defended Congress’s position as fundamentally nationalist rather than ideologically leftist. Drawing inspiration from India’s historic assertion during the 1971 Bangladesh crisis, he recalled how Indira Gandhi stood firm against American pressure under President Richard Nixon, asserting that India must preserve its strategic autonomy in dealings with Russia, Israel, and other global powers.

Concluding his wide-ranging critique, Ramesh lamented a decline in India’s international standing, warning that the country’s foreign policy is increasingly being leveraged for domestic political polarisation. His remarks painted a picture of a Parliament enthralled by a single personality and a nation whose diplomatic independence is under question, blending sharp historical perspective with pointed contemporary analysis.

With PTI inputs