Ambedkar credited the Congress with ensuring the smooth passage of the draft Constitution by maintaining order and discipline in the Constituent Assembly

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalls Ambedkar's remarks ahead of Constitution Day

Ambedkar stressed constitutional methods, social equality and the need to protect democracy from dictatorship

On 25 November 1949, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, while moving the draft Constitution for adoption in the Constituent Assembly, credited the Congress with ensuring its smooth passage, acknowledging the party's role in maintaining order and discipline during the proceedings.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalled the remarks on Wednesday in a post on X ahead of Constitution Day, highlighting Ambedkar's acknowledgement of the party's contribution to the Constitution-making process.

“The possibility of chaos (in the Constituent Assembly) was reduced to nil by the existence of the Congress party inside the Assembly, which brought into its proceedings a sense of order and discipline. The Congress party is entitled to all the credit for the smooth sailing of the Draft Constitution in the Assembly,” Ambedkar had said.

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution on 26 November, 1949. It came into force on 26 January 1950, while 26 November is observed annually as Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Diwas.