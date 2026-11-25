Constitution Day: When Ambedkar warned against political hero-worship in 1949
In his final speech on the draft Constitution, B.R. Ambedkar warned that political hero-worship could lead to dictatorship and urged India to confront social and economic inequality
Ambedkar credited the Congress with ensuring the smooth passage of the draft Constitution by maintaining order and discipline in the Constituent Assembly
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalls Ambedkar's remarks ahead of Constitution Day
Ambedkar stressed constitutional methods, social equality and the need to protect democracy from dictatorship
On 25 November 1949, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, while moving the draft Constitution for adoption in the Constituent Assembly, credited the Congress with ensuring its smooth passage, acknowledging the party's role in maintaining order and discipline during the proceedings.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalled the remarks on Wednesday in a post on X ahead of Constitution Day, highlighting Ambedkar's acknowledgement of the party's contribution to the Constitution-making process.
“The possibility of chaos (in the Constituent Assembly) was reduced to nil by the existence of the Congress party inside the Assembly, which brought into its proceedings a sense of order and discipline. The Congress party is entitled to all the credit for the smooth sailing of the Draft Constitution in the Assembly,” Ambedkar had said.
The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution on 26 November, 1949. It came into force on 26 January 1950, while 26 November is observed annually as Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Diwas.
Ramesh described the address as one of the most significant speeches in 20th-century India, noting that Ambedkar made it while moving the draft Constitution for adoption, a day before it was formally adopted.
Beyond acknowledging the Congress's role, Ambedkar's address also underlined the importance of protecting democracy through constitutional methods.
“If we wish to maintain democracy not merely in form, but also in fact, we must hold fast to constitutional methods of achieving our social and economic objectives,” Ambedkar said.
He cautioned against political hero-worship, describing it as a potential path to degradation and dictatorship, and stressed the need to transform political democracy into social democracy based on liberty, equality and fraternity.
Ambedkar also warned that independent India would face a contradiction between political equality and social and economic inequality. While citizens would have equal voting rights under the principles of “one person, one vote” and “one vote, one value”, he said social and economic structures would continue to deny them equality.
He urged the country to address these contradictions at the earliest to ensure that political democracy was supported by social and economic equality.
With PTI inputs