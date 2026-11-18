He was accompanied by former ministers Mula Ram and Yogesh Sawhney, along with Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma.

Bhalla held the BJP-led Centre and the UT administration responsible for what he alleged was a weakening of the security network in remote and vulnerable areas of Dachhan and other sensitive parts of the Jammu region.

Questioning claims of complete normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, he referred to the Kulgam attack and the killing of the two SPOs in Kishtwar, saying such incidents raised serious concerns about existing security arrangements. He demanded answers from the Union home ministry and the lieutenant governor-led administration.

The Congress leaders also strongly criticised BJP leader and leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma for allegedly insulting and publicly humiliating senior police officers while questioning the effectiveness of security forces.

Bhalla said any security lapse should be investigated and those responsible held accountable, but publicly demoralising forces that had made significant sacrifices in counter-terrorism operations was unacceptable.

"Any lapses at any level should be investigated, but publicly demoralising the forces, which have made immense sacrifices in eliminating terrorism, is highly objectionable. The LoP should withdraw his remarks," he said.

The party maintained that the Union home ministry must explain the alleged weakening of the security grid and reduced deployment of forces in vulnerable areas where militant activity remains a concern.

It also urged the BJP leadership to clarify the conduct of its leaders and refrain from making statements that could create communal tensions in sensitive areas such as Kishtwar.

Referring to allegations made by BJP MLA Shagun Parihar that intelligence information had allegedly been leaked from the area and announcements were made from a mosque before the killing of the two SPOs, Congress leaders demanded a thorough investigation.

They said appropriate action should follow if the allegations were established. However, if the claims were found to be baseless, Parihar should apologise and resign, the Congress leaders demanded.

The party cautioned that unverified and provocative statements could disturb communal harmony and potentially trigger tensions in the region, recalling similar incidents in the past.

The Congress called for an immediate review and strengthening of security arrangements in remote and vulnerable areas, particularly across the Chenab Valley and the higher reaches of Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

It also demanded adequate financial compensation and permanent government employment for one member of each of the families of the deceased SPOs.

Additionally, the party called for the establishment of permanent security pickets at Kiyar and other vulnerable locations in Kishtwar district to strengthen the security presence and prevent militant activities.

Accusing the BJP of attempting to divert attention from what it described as failures in strengthening the security network, the Congress demanded full disclosure of the facts surrounding the killings and the prevailing security situation.

The party said immediate corrective measures were necessary to restore public confidence, strengthen the security apparatus and ensure that residents of remote and sensitive areas feel safe.

With PTI inputs