J&K: Credibility crisis amid political revolt

It’s still too early to say whether Aga Ruhullah Mehdi’s departure from the National Conference (NC) and Parliament on 3 November has damaged the party more or his own political career. This public rift, however, highlights serious concerns about the party’s leadership, ideological commitment and ability to fulfil its electoral promises in Jammu and Kashmir.

Whether Ruhullah’s decision is a principled political stand or a self-defeating gamble remains unclear. But his exit has certainly dented the NC’s public image, exposing cracks in the party over promises it made in the 2024 election and its relationship with some of its own prominent leaders.

For the NC, the political cost is significant. The party fought the 2024 elections on the promise of restoring constitutional safeguards and special status, particularly Article 370.

Two years on, Ruhullah’s accusation that the party has abandoned its manifesto resonates with the people. The fact remains that after securing a considerable mandate in 2024 amid high public expectations, the NC is warding off criticism initiated by one of its own.

Ruhullah is no ordinary dissenter. A three-time MLA from Budgam and MP from Srinagar, he has been with the NC for over two decades and was also involved in preparing the 2024 manifesto.

His principal contention is that the party has shifted its priorities from fighting to restore Article 370 to the restoration of statehood alone, shelving more forceful political action.

The revolt has spotlighted other unmet commitments: an injudicious reservation policy that disadvantages open-merit students and job-seekers; failure to generate employment, including the promised goal of creating one lakh jobs; free electricity and LPG; and inadequate efforts to secure the release of political prisoners and protect civil rights.

In truth, this confrontation has exposed the growing gap between the party’s electoral promises and performance.