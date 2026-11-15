J&K: NC, Cong slam LoP Sunil Sharma for ‘nalayak’ jab at cops over SPO killings
Parties condemned the killing of two SPOs but criticised the BJP leader for publicly berating senior police officers, saying his remarks demeaned the police force
The National Conference (NC) and the Congress on Sunday criticised Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma for allegedly using derogatory terms against senior police officers during a heated exchange following the killing of two special police officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar.
The controversy erupted after a video showing Sharma and Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar confronting senior police officers, including Inspector General of Police Tejinder Singh and Deputy Inspector General Sargun Shukla, went viral on social media.
NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the language used by the senior BJP leader while berating an IPS officer, and subsequently sharing the video online, demeaned the entire Jammu and Kashmir Police force.
“I can accept the frustration shown by them, but the anger should have been directed at persons handling law and order in Jammu and Kashmir – the home minister and the lieutenant governor,” Dar said.
He said the situation indicated that neither had the security scenario improved nor had stripping the elected government of powers over security helped. While unequivocally condemning the killings, Dar urged political leaders not to politicise the tragedy.
Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma also termed the killings unfortunate and demanded a thorough investigation. He criticised BJP leaders for publicly questioning the police and security forces, saying such remarks sent the wrong message to the public despite the sacrifices made by security personnel to curb militancy in the region.
The Congress leader questioned the circumstances in which the two SPOs were assigned operational duties in a difficult and isolated area.
“The home ministry and the lieutenant governor-led administration are directly responsible for security. If BJP leaders are raising questions, they are directing them to the home ministry and the L-G,” he said.
He also questioned claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing to the terror incidents in Kulgam and Kishtwar within hours of each other.
The row follows the killing of SPOs Babi Chand, 57, and Rashpal Kumar, 45, both residents of Kishtwar district. Their bodies were found in the Dachhan forest area early Thursday, a day after they went missing while travelling to a security post at Basnand in Marwah tehsil.
During the confrontation with police officers, Sharma questioned the operational strategy of sending two local SPOs, armed with a .303 rifle and an INSAS rifle, up a hill to assist the Army without adequate institutional support.
“What kind of operational strategy is this? I have never seen such ‘nalayaki’. I have never seen such ‘naehli’ officers,” he said, alleging that youths from the remote village were being selectively targeted and killed.
Sharma demanded an inquiry into who had assigned the duties without official orders. He also called for the immediate reinstallation of a special operations group picket, deployment of 40 personnel, installation of a VHF communication tower and completion of pending road projects in the sensitive area. He further alleged that some officers were working with over-ground workers as guides and sought strict action.
Parihar, meanwhile, expressed anguish over the delay in senior officials visiting the bereaved families. She alleged that the bodies of the slain SPOs had been disrespected and transported in dumpers.
“Today you are concerned about the crease of their uniform, you are concerned about their back, but no one is concerned about who will look after their children from now on,” she told the officers, alleging that senior officials arrived only after the intervention of the lieutenant governor and the Centre.