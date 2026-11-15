J&K: NC, Cong slam LoP Sunil Sharma for ‘nalayak’ jab at cops over SPO killings

The National Conference (NC) and the Congress on Sunday criticised Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma for allegedly using derogatory terms against senior police officers during a heated exchange following the killing of two special police officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar.

The controversy erupted after a video showing Sharma and Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar confronting senior police officers, including Inspector General of Police Tejinder Singh and Deputy Inspector General Sargun Shukla, went viral on social media.

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the language used by the senior BJP leader while berating an IPS officer, and subsequently sharing the video online, demeaned the entire Jammu and Kashmir Police force.

“I can accept the frustration shown by them, but the anger should have been directed at persons handling law and order in Jammu and Kashmir – the home minister and the lieutenant governor,” Dar said.

He said the situation indicated that neither had the security scenario improved nor had stripping the elected government of powers over security helped. While unequivocally condemning the killings, Dar urged political leaders not to politicise the tragedy.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma also termed the killings unfortunate and demanded a thorough investigation. He criticised BJP leaders for publicly questioning the police and security forces, saying such remarks sent the wrong message to the public despite the sacrifices made by security personnel to curb militancy in the region.

The Congress leader questioned the circumstances in which the two SPOs were assigned operational duties in a difficult and isolated area.

“The home ministry and the lieutenant governor-led administration are directly responsible for security. If BJP leaders are raising questions, they are directing them to the home ministry and the L-G,” he said.