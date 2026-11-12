J&K: Omar Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad condemn killing of 2 SPOs in Kishtwar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday condemned the killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar, describing it as a cowardly act of violence.

The bullet-riddled bodies of the two SPOs, identified as Babi Chand, 57, and Rashpal Kumar, 45, were recovered early Thursday, a day after they went missing from the remote Dachhan area, officials said.

Their killing came amid a terror attack on a CRPF checkpost in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, in which three personnel were injured.

According to officials, the service weapons of the slain SPOs — an INSAS rifle and a .303 rifle — along with magazines and ammunition were missing and are believed to have been taken by the terrorists. Empty cartridges of Pakistani-origin armour-piercing steel-core ammunition were recovered from the scene.

Strongly condemning the killings, Abdullah extended his condolences to the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with them. He also prayed for strength and courage for the families to bear the loss.