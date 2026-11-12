J&K: Omar Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad condemn killing of 2 SPOs in Kishtwar
Bullet-riddled bodies of the two officers were recovered a day after they went missing from Dachhan; security forces have launched an operation to track suspects
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday condemned the killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar, describing it as a cowardly act of violence.
The bullet-riddled bodies of the two SPOs, identified as Babi Chand, 57, and Rashpal Kumar, 45, were recovered early Thursday, a day after they went missing from the remote Dachhan area, officials said.
Their killing came amid a terror attack on a CRPF checkpost in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, in which three personnel were injured.
According to officials, the service weapons of the slain SPOs — an INSAS rifle and a .303 rifle — along with magazines and ammunition were missing and are believed to have been taken by the terrorists. Empty cartridges of Pakistani-origin armour-piercing steel-core ammunition were recovered from the scene.
Strongly condemning the killings, Abdullah extended his condolences to the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with them. He also prayed for strength and courage for the families to bear the loss.
Azad, too, condemned the killings and the attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam, describing the incidents as deeply disturbing.
"Such acts of terrorism are deeply disturbing, and those indulging in such violence are enemies of peace, humanity and are hell-bent on disturbing the peaceful atmosphere in the region," he said in a statement.
He urged the government and security agencies to take strong and decisive action against terrorist elements and dismantle networks supporting and facilitating terrorism.
Azad also appealed to people to stand united against terrorism and work collectively towards lasting peace.
He extended condolences to the families of the slain SPOs and wished a speedy recovery to the three CRPF personnel injured in the Kulgam attack.
According to officials, a massive operation is under way to identify, track and neutralise the assailants.