Omar Abdullah moves resolution seeking immediate restoration of J&K statehood

Omar Abdullah moves a resolution seeking the immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir amid BJP protests in the assembly

The resolution calls on the Centre to restore statehood, with Abdullah saying delimitation and assembly elections have been completed but statehood remains pending

The demand remains a key priority of the J&K government, with the Assembly resolution formally forwarding it to the Union government

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday moved a resolution in the Legislative Assembly seeking the immediate restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory, amid noisy protests by BJP members in the House.

Abdullah moved the resolution after Question Hour as BJP legislators staged protests, with the assembly witnessing heated scenes.

The resolution calls upon the Government of India to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and provides for it to be forwarded to the Union government.

While moving the resolution, Abdullah referred to the sequence of assurances given to Jammu and Kashmir following the Centre’s decision to reorganise the erstwhile state in 2019. He said people had been told that delimitation would be followed by assembly elections and subsequently by restoration of statehood.

“Delimitation has happened, elections have happened, statehood has not happened,” Abdullah said while stressing that the final step remained pending.