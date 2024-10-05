J&K polls: Farooq Abdullah rules out post-poll alliance with BJP

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday, 5 October, asserted that his party would not forge a post-poll alliance with the BJP for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We cannot go with the BJP. The vote which we have got here is the vote against the BJP. The difficulties they put the Muslims in, bulldozed their shops, houses, mosques and schools, do you think we will go with them?" Abdullah told PTI videos in Srinagar.

He said the BJP did not give mandate to even a single Muslim in the Parliamentary election nor is there a single Muslim minister in the Union Cabinet.

"I think our people will not vote for the BJP. If they (BJP) think they will form the government, then they live in cuckoo's world," the National Conference (NC) chief added.

The NC had on Friday said it was not in touch with any political party other than INDIA bloc constituents for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The party's clarification came amid speculation that it was engaged in backchannel deliberations with the BJP for government formation.

Asked if Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, who is on bail, was a factor in the assembly polls, Abdullah said he does not see any factor.