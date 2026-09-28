J&K Assembly passes statehood resolution amid BJP walkout

BJP members began protesting as proceedings opened. Led by leader of opposition Sunil Sharma, some entered the well of the House and staged mock proceedings. The speaker directed marshals to remove some legislators from the well while Abdullah continued speaking in support of the resolution. The House passed it after the BJP, which has 29 members in the 90-seat Assembly, walked out.

The BJP also submitted a notice seeking Rather’s removal as speaker, saying he had permitted the resolution in violation of the rules. Rather declined to step down, saying he had not read the notice and that, under Assembly procedure, it would be listed after 14 days.

Jammu and Kashmir has been a Union Territory since August 2019, when Parliament revoked its special status under Article 370 and reorganised the former state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Monday’s vote renews the Assembly’s demand for statehood while bringing the ruling National Conference and the BJP into another confrontation over how that demand is framed.

With IANS inputs