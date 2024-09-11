J-K Assembly polls: Rebel BJP leader files nomination from Udhampur East

Jammu and Kashmir BJP vice-president Pawan Khajuria filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate from Udhampur East Assembly segment on Wednesday, amid brewing unrest in the party over the distribution of tickets.

Khajuria submitted his nomination papers at the end of his two-day ultimatum to the party leadership to change the official candidate and former MLA R.S. Pathania from the segment, alleging that Pathania had campaigned against the party during Lok Sabha polls.

"I have served the party for 35 years and preferred it over everything else. The workers got dejected after the party decided to give the mandate to a person who indulged in anti-party activities, so I responded to the call of the workers and jumped into the fray," Khajuria said.

He expressed confidence of winning the seat with the blessings of his supporters. “We have surrendered before the party but it carried out a political murder. The blessings of the people are with me and I am reborn today,” he said.

The filing of nomination papers by Khajuria comes a day after fellow senior party leader Chander Mohan Sharma submitted his papers as an independent candidate from the Jammu East segment after the ticket was given to Yudhvir Sethi.

Two BJP rebel candidates have already jumped into the fray from the Ramban and Padder-Nagseni segments in Chenab Valley. Meanwhile, several Congress and BJP bigwigs submitted their nomination papers in Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua and Samba districts and held massive road shows and rallies.