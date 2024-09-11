Will fight Modi's narrative of 'naya' Kashmir: Engineer Rashid after release

Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday after being granted interim bail until 2 October in connection with a terror-funding case.

The bail was granted to allow Rashid to campaign for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Rashid was arrested in 2019 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), linked to a 2017 terror-funding case.

Additional sessions judge Chanderjit Singh granted Rashid interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and imposed conditions, including a prohibition on discussing the case with the media.

Upon his release, Rashid expressed his unwavering commitment to fighting for the people of Kashmir. "I was in jail for five-and-a-half years. I am coming back to unite the people, not divide them," he told reporters outside the jail, accompanied by his sons and supporters.

"I want to bring lasting peace to Kashmir and prove that Kashmiris are not stone pelters. But we will not compromise on our political rights," he added. He also emphasised his resolve to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'naya (new) Kashmir' narrative.