Will fight Modi's narrative of 'naya' Kashmir: Engineer Rashid after release
Rashid has been released on bail to campaign for his Awami Ittehad Party for the upcoming Jammu-Kashmir Assembly polls
Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday after being granted interim bail until 2 October in connection with a terror-funding case.
The bail was granted to allow Rashid to campaign for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Rashid was arrested in 2019 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), linked to a 2017 terror-funding case.
Additional sessions judge Chanderjit Singh granted Rashid interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and imposed conditions, including a prohibition on discussing the case with the media.
Upon his release, Rashid expressed his unwavering commitment to fighting for the people of Kashmir. "I was in jail for five-and-a-half years. I am coming back to unite the people, not divide them," he told reporters outside the jail, accompanied by his sons and supporters.
"I want to bring lasting peace to Kashmir and prove that Kashmiris are not stone pelters. But we will not compromise on our political rights," he added. He also emphasised his resolve to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'naya (new) Kashmir' narrative.
The National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) have both commented on Rashid's release, with PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti alleging that his party is acting as a proxy for the BJP, and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah stating that his bail was intended to attract votes.
Rashid, however, criticised both leaders, accusing them of "destroying" Kashmir. His Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) is contesting the Assembly elections, and his release could influence the political dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir, according to political watchers.
Jammu and Kashmir is set to hold Assembly elections nearly a decade after the last polls. The 90-seat Assembly will witness voting in three phases on 18 and 25 September and 5 November.
The region, once a state, was downgraded to a Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which stripped it of its special status. This will be the first election since that major constitutional change and the withdrawal of statehood in 2019.
The last Assembly elections were held in November-December 2014, resulting in a coalition government formed by the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the BJP.
PDP chief Mufti Mohammad Sayeed became the chief minister in that government, which was seen as an unprecedented political alliance between two ideologically different parties.
After Sayeed's death on 7 January 2016 and a brief period of governor's rule, his daughter Mehbooba Mufti was sworn in as the next chief minister, though she has refused to contest the Assembly polls this time.
With the upcoming election, Jammu and Kashmir will not only see new leadership but also a potential reshaping of its political future, especially in light of the region’s altered status and long-standing demand for the restoration of statehood.
