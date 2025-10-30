Jan Suraaj alleges murder as worker dies in Bihar clash, parties trade blame

A Jan Suraaj Party worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Patna’s Mokama area today, 30 October, triggering a political storm in the middle of the high-octane Bihar election campaign.

Locals alleged that the worker, identified as Dular Chand Yadav, was shot dead during a clash between supporters of rival candidates in the Mokama Taal region. Police, however, said the cause of death was yet to be established.

“Police received information that a supporter of a candidate died during the campaign in the Mokama Taal area. The exact cause of the incident is not known yet, as the body has not been handed over to the police,” Patna SSP Kartikeya K. Sharma told PTI.

Another officer said Yadav died while campaigning for Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi. “Whether he succumbed to bullet injuries or it was an accidental death can only be known when the police get the body,” the SSP added.

Security has been stepped up in the area and the police said the incident will be investigated “from all angles”.

Jan Suraaj leaders accused rival camps of orchestrating the attack.

State president Manoj Bharti said in a statement, “The incident took place at the behest of those who seek votes by instilling fear of ‘jungle raj’… We strongly condemn the attack on the convoy of our Mokama assembly poll candidate, Priyadarshi Piyush, and the killing of one of his supporters.”

He added, “Attacking them during poll campaigns, firing bullets to show dominance, and running a vehicle over a supporter to kill them are heinous crimes.”