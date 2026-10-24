JD(U) expels Anant Singh, wife Neelam Devi for 6 years for opposing MLC nominee

The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday expelled Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh and his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, for six years over alleged anti-party activities, cancelling their primary membership with immediate effect.

The action followed Singh’s decision to campaign against JD(U) nominee Neeraj Kumar in the Bihar Legislative Council elections and support Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh in the Patna Graduates constituency.

In an order issued by Bihar JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, the party accused Anant Singh of repeatedly defying its instructions and using inappropriate and insulting language against its senior leadership.

The party will also formally recommend to Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar that Singh be disqualified as an MLA.

Singh continued campaigning against Neeraj Kumar despite messages from JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar and working national president Sanjay Kumar Jha urging him to follow the party line. Union minister Lalan Singh also met Nitish Kumar shortly before the expulsions were announced.

Singh challenged party’s decision

The dispute escalated during campaigning for the Patna Graduates seat, where Neeraj Kumar is seeking a fourth consecutive term. Anant Singh accused him of working against him during last year’s Assembly elections and questioned the party’s decision to back him.

“Neeraj has always fought elections in Nitish Kumar's name. He has got no credibility of his own. What contribution has he made to the party? The party is putting its weight behind him but was silent when he opposed me in previous elections. I am ready to face any action by the party,” Singh had said.