JD(U) expels Anant Singh, wife Neelam Devi for 6 years for opposing MLC nominee
The action follows Mokama MLA’s campaign against JD(U) nominee Neeraj Kumar in the Patna Graduates constituency elections
The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday expelled Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh and his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, for six years over alleged anti-party activities, cancelling their primary membership with immediate effect.
The action followed Singh’s decision to campaign against JD(U) nominee Neeraj Kumar in the Bihar Legislative Council elections and support Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh in the Patna Graduates constituency.
In an order issued by Bihar JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, the party accused Anant Singh of repeatedly defying its instructions and using inappropriate and insulting language against its senior leadership.
The party will also formally recommend to Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar that Singh be disqualified as an MLA.
Singh continued campaigning against Neeraj Kumar despite messages from JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar and working national president Sanjay Kumar Jha urging him to follow the party line. Union minister Lalan Singh also met Nitish Kumar shortly before the expulsions were announced.
Singh challenged party’s decision
The dispute escalated during campaigning for the Patna Graduates seat, where Neeraj Kumar is seeking a fourth consecutive term. Anant Singh accused him of working against him during last year’s Assembly elections and questioned the party’s decision to back him.
“Neeraj has always fought elections in Nitish Kumar's name. He has got no credibility of his own. What contribution has he made to the party? The party is putting its weight behind him but was silent when he opposed me in previous elections. I am ready to face any action by the party,” Singh had said.
After Nitish Kumar met Neeraj Kumar on Thursday, Singh remarked that the JD(U) chief “goes wherever they take him”.
The campaign also witnessed personal attacks. When Neeraj Kumar was hospitalised three days before polling, Singh accused him of “nautanki”, or theatrics.
Rivalry dates back to 2015
The feud between the two leaders dates back to the 2015 Mokama Assembly election, when Anant Singh contested as an Independent and defeated Neeraj Kumar, then the JD(U) candidate.
Their differences have resurfaced repeatedly since then. Attempts by party leaders to broker peace ahead of the Council elections reportedly failed.
Tensions spilled over into polling on Friday, when supporters of Anuj Singh and Neeraj Kumar clashed in Mokama. Police detained several people. Chhotu Singh, a close aide of Anant Singh, was also detained in Patna for allegedly disrupting peace.
“These tactics won't work. My people have been detained at several police stations. This will only benefit us. People's mandate is with Anuj Singh. People are the real masters and our victory is certain,” Anant Singh said.
Neeraj Kumar, meanwhile, expressed confidence in winning as the NDA candidate.
The Patna Graduates constituency recorded a provisional turnout of 36.19 per cent, according to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office.