J’khand Congress collects around 16 lakh signatures under ‘vote chori’ campaign

The Jharkhand Congress has wrapped up its ambitious ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ campaign with a flourish, gathering nearly 16 lakh signatures from citizens across all 81 assembly constituencies — a sweeping public appeal for clean and fair elections.

On Monday, the party dispatched the signed forms to the AICC headquarters in New Delhi in a specially designed vehicle, ceremoniously flagged off by Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh and party in-charge K. Raju at the state headquarters in Ranchi.

Envisioned as a nationwide movement against alleged electoral malpractice, the campaign ran from 15 September to 15 October, later extended by ten days due to enthusiastic participation. “Despite festivals and logistical hurdles, the public’s response was heartening,” Kamlesh said, adding that the collection could have been even larger with more time.