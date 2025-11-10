Jungle Raj and ‘katta culture’ dominated PM’s poll speeches in Bihar

To the surprise of many in Bihar, neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Union Home minister Amit Shah barely mentioned Operation Sindoor (7-10 May, 2025) in their election rallies. Even more telling was the absence of any mention of Pakistan in their speeches.

It is telling because following the attack by terrorists at Pahalgam on 22 April this year, the prime minister had actually rushed to Bihar and not Pahalgam to announce that his government would punish the culprits and drag them out from the bowels of the earth, if necessary.

It had seemed like the Pulwama moment in 2019 before the general election that year when the Modi-Shah duo and the BJP milked the terror attack on a CRPF convoy to the full. Perhaps Operation Sindoor, they felt, have faded from public memory; or they may have been advised to steer clear and avoid any mention of the military operation lest they allow the opposition to point out about the losses of aircrafts and the US president brokering or ‘ordering’ a ceasefire.

They did half-heartedly mention the threat from infiltrators and Amit Shah blamed the Opposition for pandering to the infiltrators and creating a corridor for them through Bihar and West Bengal. The Ghuspiathia narrative was blunted by the SIR which did not apparently find foreign nationals in the electoral rolls.

Uncharacteristically, both Modi and Shah appeared to be struggling with their speeches. While Shah dwelt on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and promised an equally majestic Mandir in Sitamarhi to honour Ram’s consort Sita, Modi referred to wild and violent Bhojpuri songs allegedly used by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with liberal references to ‘six shotters’, a slang for revolvers with six bullets in them.

The PM got carried away and accused the opposition of promoting kattas or country-made pistols in Bihar. In one of his speeches he declared that in Bihar the opposition had promoted the cult of the ‘Katta’ which allowed criminals to point pistols and say, ‘hands up’ to people.

The prime minister also repeatedly dwelt on the alleged differences between the RJD and Congress. Referring to the seemingly late announcement of Tejashwi Yadav as the opposition’s chief-ministerial-face, the PM dramatically said that he had reliable information that in a closed room, the RJD had forced the Congress at gun-point to accept Tejashwi Yadav as chief minister (RJD ney Congress ki Kan-patti par katta rakh kar CM pad chori kar liya).

The allusions did little to enhance the stature of the prime minister. Tejashwi Yadav ignored the theatrical statements and merely expressed his surprise at the prime minister using such language. While lawlessness in Bihar has indeed increased and there have been multiple instances of criminals entering the ICU units of hospitals in Patna to kill targets, this has happened under the watch of the NDA government in the state.

Similarly, if there are indeed infiltrators, it was the responsibility of the home minister and central forces and agencies to deal with it, the opposition pointed out.