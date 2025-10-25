Bihar: PM Modi blames RJD-Congress, ignores NDA report card from 2005-25

“People in Bihar know that investors get scared when they hear names of RJD and Congress,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Begusarai, apparently as an explanation for investors’ preferring Gujarat to Bihar. At the receiving end of mounting criticism in the run-up to the Assembly election in the state for discriminating against Bihar, and conversely being partial to Gujarat, the PM announced that Begusarai will get a "new petrochemical plant and a textile hub".

The prime minister has come in for quite a lot of criticism for his alleged partiality to Gujarat. Scathing comments on social media highlighted the PM commending youth in Bihar for making shorts and reels to make money.

In his election rallies in Samastipur and Begisarai, the PM called upon the gathering to switch on the torches in their mobile phones in broad daylight, pointing out that they obviously did not need the lalten (lantern) in a reference to the RJD's election symbol. He also exhorted the youth in Bihar to run for at least 15 minutes in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on 31 October.

“In Bihar it is 'reel banao, torch jalao and daur lagao’ while in Gujarat it is Commonwealth Games, Olympic Games, World Cup cricket, Gift City, Bullet train, semiconductor units and expressways,” read a bitter social media comment.

The bitterness has grown among educated youth in the state at least, who seem to be critical of how Bihar has been neglected during the last 11 years of the ‘double-engine government’. Union home minister Amit Shah queered the pitch by asserting this week that it was not possible for Bihar to attract large industries owing to a shortage of land. The excuse has failed to cut much ice with the youth.