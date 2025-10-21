Amit Shah rules out ‘big industry’ in Bihar, offers to make it AI-IT Hub

It was a googly that Union home minister Amit Shah possibly did not expect. Attending an event sponsored by ABP TV, he was asked if Bihar would be industrialised in the next 10 years. The home minister appeared to ponder over the question. He may not have given much thought to it, judging by his response. However, he recovered quickly enough to reply that big industries were not possible in the state because of the paucity of land. He went on to declare that the Union government and BJP wanted to develop Bihar as the AI and IT hub of the country in the next 10 years.

His reply has gone viral since then, with several shocked Biharis pointing out that it was actually a joke. Others were quick to point out that the BJP has been making this same promise for the past 10 years. The BJP’s poll manifesto in 2020 had fixed the deadline of 2025 to make Bihar an IT hub and generate five lakh IT jobs in the state. Not a single IT park has come up in Bihar since then, and several thousand engineering graduates from the state are employed in places like Gurugram, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Others have reacted by pointing out that no effort has been made by the double-engine governments of BJP to re-open the 37 sugar mills in the state, closed for a long time. The paper mill in Darbhanga, the coach factory in Jamalpur and the railway yard in Hajipur have languished in the absence of state patronage.