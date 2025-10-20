Bihar polls: BJP's RK Singh urges people not to vote for 'tainted' candidates

Former Union minister R.K. Singh has called upon voters in Bihar to reject candidates with criminal backgrounds — including those fielded by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — in a rare and stinging rebuke from a senior BJP leader to his own camp.

Singh, who served as Union power minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second Cabinet, said voters should not back tainted candidates “even if they belong to your caste”, and that if all contenders in a constituency were discredited, people should “opt for NOTA (none of the above)”.

In a post on social media late on Sunday night, Singh named several NDA nominees, among them Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, contesting from Tarapur, and Anant Singh, the Janata Dal (United)’s candidate from Mokama, a gangster-turned-politician with a long criminal record.

The 71-year-old leader, who has been politically sidelined since losing the Arrah Lok Sabha seat in 2024, also listed JD(U) candidates from Jagdishpur and Sandesh — both within his former constituency — and accused them of having serious cases pending against them. He further named RJD’s Deepu Singh (Arrah) and Osama Shahab (Raghunathpur), sons of politicians with criminal histories.