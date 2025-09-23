Clear air or step down: BJP leader to Bihar ministers targeted by Prashant Kishor

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister R.K. Singh has stirred controversy by demanding that Bihar ministers Samrat Choudhary and Ashok Choudhary come clean on allegations made by Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, or step down. The BJP and JD9U) form the ruling coalition in Bihar.

At a recent press conference, Kishor questioned how Samrat Choudhary could possess a DLitt degree without having cleared his Class 10 exams. He also accused Ashok Choudhary of corruption, claiming the minister had acquired land worth Rs 200 crore in the last three years through "dubious and illegal means". Kishor further alleged that BJP Bihar unit chief Dilip Jaiswal had illegally acquired ownership of a minority college in Bihar.

Singh's remark, made during a series of media interactions on Tuesday, has drawn attention, particularly since he has been at odds with the party after failing to secure the Ara Lok Sabha seat for a third term in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to reporters for further clarification, Singh stated, “I stand by what I’ve said. Serious charges have been levelled against these leaders, including state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal. These allegations are tarnishing both the party and the state government. If they have evidence to counter the claims, they should come forward and even sue Prashant Kishor for defamation. Otherwise, they should resign.”