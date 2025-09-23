Clear air or step down: BJP leader to Bihar ministers targeted by Prashant Kishor
Veteran BJP leader R.K. Singh demands Samrat and Ashok Choudhary address allegations by Kishor, warns he’ll campaign against BJP, JD(U)
Senior BJP leader and former Union minister R.K. Singh has stirred controversy by demanding that Bihar ministers Samrat Choudhary and Ashok Choudhary come clean on allegations made by Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, or step down. The BJP and JD9U) form the ruling coalition in Bihar.
At a recent press conference, Kishor questioned how Samrat Choudhary could possess a DLitt degree without having cleared his Class 10 exams. He also accused Ashok Choudhary of corruption, claiming the minister had acquired land worth Rs 200 crore in the last three years through "dubious and illegal means". Kishor further alleged that BJP Bihar unit chief Dilip Jaiswal had illegally acquired ownership of a minority college in Bihar.
Singh's remark, made during a series of media interactions on Tuesday, has drawn attention, particularly since he has been at odds with the party after failing to secure the Ara Lok Sabha seat for a third term in the 2024 general elections.
Speaking to reporters for further clarification, Singh stated, “I stand by what I’ve said. Serious charges have been levelled against these leaders, including state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal. These allegations are tarnishing both the party and the state government. If they have evidence to counter the claims, they should come forward and even sue Prashant Kishor for defamation. Otherwise, they should resign.”
Samrat Choudhary, the state's deputy chief minister, is a former BJP state president, while Ashok Choudhary serves as national general-secretary of chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), and is also a state minister.
Kishor's accusation regarding Samrat Choudhary’s education was particularly pointed. He questioned the authenticity of Choudhary’s DLitt degree from California University, citing his 2010 election affidavit where he claimed to have only completed Class 7. Kishor called on the Election Commission to verify Choudhary’s educational credentials.
In response, Singh, too, demanded that Choudhary provide proof of his educational qualifications. “He must show his degrees to the public. It’s important for him to clarify this issue with evidence; if not, it damages the party’s credibility,” Singh said.
Singh also issued a warning over party nominations in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, threatening to campaign against BJP MLAs Amrendra Pratap Singh from Ara and Raghvendra Pratap Singh from Barahara if they were given tickets, accusing them of working against him during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
“I have made it clear to BJP president J.P. Nadda about these two MLAs. If they are re-nominated, I will campaign against them,” Singh said. Similarly, Singh also cautioned JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha against re-nominating two JD(U) leaders, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha and Radhacharan Shah, whom he accused of working against him in the 2019 elections.
With PTI inputs
