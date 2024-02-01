Jharkhand: Court reserves order on Hemant Soren as guv invites JMM alliance MLAs to meet

A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Ranchi has sent former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to judicial custody for a day, lawyers said.

The ED sought a 10-day remand for Soren. The court reserved its order for Friday. Soren was arrested after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in a money laundering case on Wednesday night.

Following his arrest, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance nominated state transport minister and senior JMM leader Champai Thakur as the new CM, though the governor is yet to accept the recommendation and summon Champai Soren to form the government.

Instead, governor C.P. Radhakrishnan invited alliance leaders to a meeting at 5.30 pm on Thursday, amid concerns among the ruling coalition over the delay in the appointment of Champai Soren as the next chief minister.

Champai Soren, in a letter to the governor, said Hemant Soren had tendered his resignation as chief minister on Wednesday night, which was accepted by the Raj Bhavan at 8.45 pm.