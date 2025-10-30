Jharkhand: In setback to BJP, 5 leaders join JMM ahead of Ghatsila bypoll

Five BJP leaders from Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district joined the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday in Ranchi, in the presence of chief minister and JMM supremo Hemant Soren — prompting the BJP to announce their expulsion within hours for “anti-party activities”.

Soren posted photos on X welcoming the leaders into the party fold, calling the JMM “a party of the people’s sentiments”.

“Respected leaders from East Singhbhum have now become part of the JMM family. The blessings of the people are our real strength,” he said, expressing confidence of a 'landslide victory' for the party in the Ghatsila assembly by-election.