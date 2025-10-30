Jharkhand: In setback to BJP, 5 leaders join JMM ahead of Ghatsila bypoll
Defections come ahead of Ghatsila bypoll; CM Hemant Soren says people’s support will ensure ‘landslide’
Five BJP leaders from Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district joined the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday in Ranchi, in the presence of chief minister and JMM supremo Hemant Soren — prompting the BJP to announce their expulsion within hours for “anti-party activities”.
Soren posted photos on X welcoming the leaders into the party fold, calling the JMM “a party of the people’s sentiments”.
“Respected leaders from East Singhbhum have now become part of the JMM family. The blessings of the people are our real strength,” he said, expressing confidence of a 'landslide victory' for the party in the Ghatsila assembly by-election.
The defection comes days ahead of the 11 November Ghatsila bypoll, where the JMM has fielded Somesh Chandra Soren, son of late MLA and former minister Ramdas Soren, against Babulal Soren of the BJP.
Soon after the public induction, the BJP state unit issued a statement expelling former district president Saurabh Chakraborty, district council vice-president Pankaj Sinha, former Ghatsila block president Tushar Kant, and former Mosaboni block president Suresh Mahali.
Another local BJP leader, Kaushik Kumar, was also removed for “campaigning against the BJP’s official candidate”.
The expulsion order, signed by BJP state general-secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, accused the leaders of working against the party nominee in the bypoll.
The Ghatsila seat fell vacant following the death of Ramdas Soren on 15 August.
With PTI inputs
