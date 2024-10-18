Jharkhand: Over 900 centenarians eligible to cast votes in 1st phase

More than 900 centenarians, including 533 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in 43 Assembly constituencies going to polls in the first phase of Jharkhand elections on 13 November, an official said.

The Jharkhand Assembly polls will be held in two phases on 13 November and 20 November, while the counting of votes will take place on 23 November.

"A total of 995 voters aged above 100 years, including 462 male voters and 533 female voters, are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase of assembly elections in the state on 13 November," the official said on Friday.

As per the electoral rolls, Jharkhand has a total of 2.60 crore voters, of whom 1.13 lakh are senior citizens aged above 85 years.

The official said that assured minimum facilities along with accessibility friendly infrastructure like ramps would be ensured at the polling stations for PWDs (persons with disabilities) and senior citizens.

In Jharkhand, all polling stations are located at ground floor and ramps with proper gradient are provided for the convenience of differently abled electors and senior citizens with wheelchairs, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).