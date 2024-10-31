Jharkhand polls: INDIA bloc seat arrangement almost done, says Congress

Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir said on Wednesday that the INIDIA bloc seat arrangement is almost a done deal in Jharkhand.

“The alliance picture is clear. JMM has 42 seats, Congress 31, RJD 5, and 4 seats were undecided. However, we have reached a consensus between these seats also. Three will go to CPI(ML) while the other one remains undecided,” Mir told IANS.

He added that the seat arrangement is a minor issue. “BJP has no chance in Jharkhand,” he said.

He said that RJD had asked for seven seats. “But an arrangement was reached with the RJD and we allotted them five seats,” he said.

He added that there is no confusion in the INDIA bloc on the seat-sharing arrangement in Jharkhand.

On Tuesday, Congress released its final list of candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, naming Shweta Singh from Bokaro and Ajay Dubey from Dhanbad.