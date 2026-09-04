Jharkhand SIR: BJP workers pressuring BLOs to delete voters’ names, alleges INDIA bloc

As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls nears completion in several states, the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand has alleged that BJP workers are using pressure and intimidation to get the names of Muslim voters deleted from the rolls.

The allegations have assumed particular significance in Godda constituency, represented by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, where a pattern has emerged of BJP’s Booth Level Agents (BLAs) submitting Form 7 applications seeking the deletion of voters’ names.

According to the INDIA bloc, a large proportion of the names targeted through these applications belong to the minority community.

Besides, the BJP workers allegedly also approached Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and pressured them to act on the applications seeking deletion of Muslim voters.

However, in an unusual development, some BLOs reportedly refused to accept the applications, flagging them as either not genuine or procedurally deficient.

BLOs are state government employees, while the Jharkhand government is headed by a JMM-Congress alliance. Following complaints over the applications, the district election authorities in Godda have initiated an inquiry and sought a report on the Form-7 submissions.